Festival of the Strait to Return to Port Hawkesbury this Summer

Organizers for the Festival of the Strait in Port Hawkesbury are planning on a return this summer.

Typically held at the beginning of July, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said plans are to go

forward this year after the event was cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

MacDougall told last night’s regular monthly meeting the organizing committee is looking for another member and an alternate from town council, noting that more meetings are planned in the next few weeks.

To expedite this request, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton offered her name as an alternate, and Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin accepted a nomination from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie to sit on the committee.

The mayor accepted a request from MacDougall to deal with any correspondence related to the annual festival through her office.