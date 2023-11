The CACL Antigonish Festival of Trees is up and running until December 16.

CACL executive director Jeff Teasdale said 20 local businesses sponsored 20 trees, which are set up in the foyer at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

People can purchase tickets for their favourite trees in hopes of winning various prizes, which Teasdale says include cash and gift certificates for the local businesses. For more information, visit caclantigonish.ca/festival-of-trees