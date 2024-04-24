“Fill the Boot” Drive from Antigonish Town and County Firefighters has raised $106,628.79 Since the Drive Began in 2010

A milestone for the annual Muscular Dystrophy “Fill the Boot Drive” in Antigonish Town and County.

The drive is held each Easter Weekend, organized by the Antigonish and Area volunteer fire fighters, which includes seven fire departments. Launched in 2010, it is traditionally held on the Saturday of Easter Weekend , where firefighters gather in public areas of the town and county, asking residents make donations into a firefighters boot.

One of the co-ordinators of the drive, Doug Holmes says the drive has now raised more than $100,000 since it began. He says the money raised stays in Nova Scotia.

Holmes says reaching this milestone is a testament to the generosity of local residents, adding Muscular Dystrophy is close to the heart of firefighters