Filming of first season of Nova Scotia Summer Fest’s Mini-Series “Songs and Stories” a success.

Episodes of a new mini-series on Bell Media from Nova Scotia Summer Fest have been recorded with another season in the works. The three installments of “Songs and Stories” was filmed last week at Crystal Cliffs. The Founder and Executive Director of Nova Scotia Summer Fest Association Ray Mattie says Bell is very pleased with the product.

The initial episodes recorded features Mattie’s own band, Ocean Playground, along Neon Dreams from Halifax and the Ennis Sisters from St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Mattie says initially the plan was to air the just recorded episodes on Bell TV’s on demand channels in September. However, Mattie says that may change slightly with more episodes to be recorded, and perhaps shown this year along with the ones already completed.

Also last week, Nova Scotia Summer Fest had a launch party that can be found on its Facebook Page. Part of the proceeds from the ticket sales of that event went to Ukrainian relief efforts.