Fire Damages Commercial Building in Melville, Inverness County

Fire has extensively damaged a commercial building on Highway 4 in Melville, Inverness County. Port Hastings firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, with assistance from the Port Hawkesbury. Louisdale and West Bay Road Fire Departments.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were seen from the roof area of the building.

Firefighters battled high winds and rain in dealing with the blaze and remained on the scene until 7 in the morning, putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshals office is investigating.