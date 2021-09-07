Fire Extensively Damages Apartment/Business Complex in Downtown New Glasgow

New Glasgow Fire Department and Town police were called to a fire at an apartment/business

complex in the downtown area of Provost Street Monday night.

Additional support was provided by the Stellarton and Trenton Fire Departments, Emergency Health Services, Nova Scotia Power, the Pictou County Rehab Support Unit, New Glasgow Public Works and the Red Cross.

Twelve people have been displaced by the fire.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting five adults with emergency lodging and financial support for meals and other basics. The other seven tenants are staying with relatives or friends in the area.

One person was checked at hospital for smoke inhalation, but no major injuries were reported from the fire that started in one of the apartments in the building that also housed a restaurant.

The complex had businesses downstairs and apartments upstairs.

The building sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Downtown Provost and Archimedes Streets were closed for several hours to both motorists and pedestrians.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the New Glasgow Fire Department.