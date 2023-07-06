Former Paqtnkek Chief Paul Prosper Appointed to the Senate of Canada

Former Paqtnkek Chief Paul Prosper is headed to the Senate of Canada. Prosper, is one of two

new independent senators appointed to the Upper Chamber by Governor General Mary Simon, announced Thursday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At the time of his appointment, Prosper was Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief for Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, a position he has held since 2020. Prosper is also a Mi’kmaq lawyer with more than 25 years experience in Indigenous legal issues ranging from project management to First Nation land use and occupation, to governance and community development. In 2020, Prosper was inducted as a member of the Bertha Wilson Honour Society at the Dalhousie University Schulich School of law in recognition of his exceptional services to the legal profession and community.

Also appointed to the Senate is a Mi’kmaq from the Flat Bay Band in Newfoundland and Labrador, Judy White, a King’s Counsel lawyer with an extensive career in human rights , Indigenous governance and legislative matters.