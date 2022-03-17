Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks at Virtual Session on Leadership Hosted by St. FX University

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney offered some advice to the federal conservative leadership candidates and the party as it ponders who will lead them into the future. Mulroney, who was speaking at a virtual event hosted by St. FX University, says if you want to be a Conservative leader that becomes Prime Minister, you have to campaign with the broad middle-class in mind.

Mulroney says in order to win a majority government, the Conservatives have some work to do in the three biggest cities of the country; Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. He says in the last election, the Conservatives didn’t win a seat in Montreal or Toronto and took a handful in Vancouver.

Mulroney says the demographic make-up of the country has shifted dramatically and the next leader of the party has to understand that.

Mulroney says it anguishes him to watch the war in Ukraine. When Mulroney was P-M, his government was the first western state to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991. Now he says that independence is under threat.

Mulroney, speaking at a virtual event on leadership hosted by St. FX University, says this is an unprovoked, criminal war, by murderous thugs in Moscow pretending to be senior statesmen.

Mulroney says he agrees with the restrictions taken against Russia by the federal government and other western democracies in this war. Mulroney says the measures are working, as the Russian economy is in a state of collapse.