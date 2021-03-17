Former X-Men Henoc Muamba signs with CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

Former St. FX Football X-Men standout Henoc Muamba will be suiting up with the CFL’s Toronto

Argonauts.

Muamba signed with the Argos Tuesday.

The 32-year-old veteran linebacker from Mississauga, Ontario became a free agent last month.

He had 93 tackles in 17 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and was named the league’s top Canadian, and a CFL all-star that season.

He was the first player to be taken in the 2011 CFL draft by Winnipeg. He spent three seasons with the Blue Bombers. He then joined the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts before returning to the CFL with Montreal in 2015. He was released by the Alouettes in February, 2016 to again pursue an NFL career, signing with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released by the Cowboys before the season and returned to the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He was released by Saskatchewan after the 2017 season and signed with Montreal the following spring