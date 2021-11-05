Four Arenas in Inverness County express Interest in Province’s Rink Revitalization Fund

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting, Inverness Municipal Council decided to see what applications come from groups representing arenas

Inverness Recreation Director Melanie Beaton told council the Department of Communities Culture and Heritage has unveiled a new Rink Revitalization Fund.

Along with Charlotte MacDonald, Beaton met with the North Inverness Recreation Centre Association in Chéticamp, the Mabou and District Athletic Centre, the Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural and Recreation Centre in Inverness, and the Al MacInnis Sports Centre group to discuss the new funding stream.

Unfortunately, the deadline to apply for this new fund is Nov. 15, which Beaton called a “small window.” Because of the limited time, she said any municipal approval for each project would have to take place after the fact.

Although all four groups plan to apply, Beaton said the only application the municipality has received was from the Port Hood facility requesting a new Zamboni to replace the current vehicle which dates back to 1994. She said the price tag is $154,662.

As far as Recreation Facility Grants, Beaton told council there’s $30,512.50 remaining in that fund, which is not enough for all projects.

Since municipal support isn’t a requirement to be approved for this program, council directed staff to send letters of support for each application.