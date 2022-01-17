Four Deaths, 495 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting four deaths related to COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 40’s, a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 90’s all in Central Zone and a man in his 80’s in Eastern Zone died.

There are 73 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 13 people in ICU.

There are 495 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Central Zone has 227 new infections, 89 in Eastern Zone, 31 in Northern Zone and 148 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 5,376 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.