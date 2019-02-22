Four People Charged following a New Glasgow Break-In

New Glasgow Police say four people are facing more than 26 charges in connection with a break and enter in the town earlier this week. Over the noon hour on Tuesday, Police were called to a break-in on Clyde Street, where electronics and four firearms and ammunition were stolen from the residence.

Late yesterday afternoon, New Glasgow Police with assistance from the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Stellarton Police and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia searched a home on Allen Street in Stellarton. The four firearms and ammunition were recovered during the search.

New Glasgow Police say a 40-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman , a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Stellarton, have been charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Unsafe Storage of Firearms, Unsafe Storage of Ammunition and Unauthorized Possession of Firearms. The two men also face additional charges of break and enter and breach of probation. They are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court today. The 24-year-old woman also faces a charge of breach of probation. The two women have been released on an undertaking and will appear in provincial court on May 6th.