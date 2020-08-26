Fraser considering provincial leadership run

A local MP is considering a run at the provincial Liberal leadership.

With Premier Stephen McNeil announcing his decision to step down as premier and head of the Nova Scotia Liberal party, the party is now gearing up for a leadership convention, set for February 6.

Among the early names mentioned as potential candidates is Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

Elected as an MP in 2015, Fraser said a provincial leadership run is something he will consider. The reality, he said, is the country is still in the middle of a public health emergency and he is helping work on a economic recovery strategy for the county, which he said deserves his attention. With that, given the opportunity to make a difference for the province, Fraser said the chance at a leadership position, and with it the premiership, deserves deliberation.

The deadline for nominations is October 9 and the party will release the complete rules of procedure for the leadership race on September 14.