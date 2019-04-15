Friends of Antigonish Library Look to raise $10,000 with Annual Fund-Raising Campaign

The Friends of the Antigonish Library have launched their annual fund-raising campaign. This year, FOAL is hoping to collect $10,000. The group’s president, Sarah Armstrong says the money will be used for a variety of items.
Residents can drop off their donations at the library or online at www.friendsofantigonishlibrary.ca. Cheques must be made out to Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library with the note “FOAL” in the memo line.
The campaign officially ends on June first with a Giant Book Sale in partnership with the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary