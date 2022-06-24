Fundraising efforts underway to repair damage at community ballfield

Senseless vandalism at the stands for the Sandlot Accessible Ballfield is leading to some fundraising efforts for repairs and to hopefully make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Randy Crouse, coordinator for Antigonish Challenger Baseball, said the stands are still useable but there are some loose parts and organizers are making sure people are aware there some areas around which they should be careful until repairs are made.

Crouse said the first step is figuring out how to get it fixed and the cost, noting they are fundraising now so they can start the repair process as soon as possible.

Crouse said when the repairs come, they are also hoping to put resources in place to make sure such an incident doesn’t happen again. While he said it is discouraging, volunteers will continue to work hard to provide the best facility they can.