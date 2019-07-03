Galloping Cows Fine Foods receives Federal Funding as it Re-Brands

An Inverness County business received some assistance from the federal government this

week.

Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner announced a non-repayable $90,000 Women

Entrepreneurship Strategy (or WES) investment in Galloping Cows Fine Foods. The WES is a $2-billion plan looking to double the number of women-owned businesses by 2025. Galloping Cows was founded and is co-owned by Joanne Schmidt.

A release from the government states Galloping Cows is re-branding as it gets ready to offer its pepper spreads in new markets. New graphics, labels, packaging, and bar codes scanners to increase the traceability of the products will help as the company expands in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.

The release states the funding will help Galloping Cows Fine Foods strengthen its long-term business prospects, increase regional wealth and grow employment.