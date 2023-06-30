Garry Kell off to the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship

Antigonish native Garry Kell is off to the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship in Membertou this weekend.

Kell will compete in the mens left and right hand under 75 kilo Para Class. He’s also hoping to enter the 70 kilo Grand Masters Class.

Kell has attended 14 national championships and has 8 Canadian titles.

Kell says he has found several ways to prepare for competitions every year.

Kell says he appreciates the support of CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale, as well as the community, family and friends, which allow him to attend provincial, regional and national championships.

Earlier this year at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championships, he received the prestigious Rick Pinkney Dedication Award