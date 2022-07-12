Gary Kell of Antigonish Medals at Canadian Armwrestling Championships

Antigonish resident Gary Kell has returned home from the Canadian Armwrestling

Championships as a national champion.

The championships were held in Winnipeg July First and Second. Kell says he won two medals.

For Kell, winning gold in Winnipeg is his eighth Canadian title. He has been arm wrestling competitively for 30 years. Kell says he’s grateful for the support he receives from the community in allowing him to attend the nationals.

Next year, the Canadian Armwrestling Championships will be held in Sydney.