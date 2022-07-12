Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Gary Kell of Antigonish Medals at Canadian Armwrestling Championships

This entry was posted in Sports on .

Antigonish resident Gary Kell has returned home from the Canadian Armwrestling

Garry Kell wearing his gold medals from the 2017 National Arm Wrestling Championship in Halifax.

Championships as a national champion.

The championships were held in Winnipeg July First and Second.    Kell says he won two medals.

For Kell, winning gold in Winnipeg is his eighth Canadian title.  He has been arm wrestling competitively for 30 years. Kell says he’s grateful for the support he receives from the community in allowing him to attend the nationals.

 

Next year, the Canadian Armwrestling Championships will be held in Sydney.

 