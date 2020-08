Gasoline prices took a bit of a jump today.

Gasoline is up 1.7 cents per litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is 96.6 cents in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s 97.4.

The price of diesel is down. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is 88 cents on the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s 88.8 cents.