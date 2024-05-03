Gas prices drop slightly

There is some good news for drivers looking to fill their fuel tanks this morning.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight and gas and diesel both went down.

Gasoline prices fell by 3.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.85.2 on the eastern mainland and $1.86 on Cape Breton.

Diesel fell 3.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.79.9 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.80.7.