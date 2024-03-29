Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly UARB Setting

You will be paying less at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 4.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.67.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.68.2 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down, dropped by 4.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.86.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.87.2 on Cape Breton.

On Monday, gasoline and diesel prices will be going up as the federal fuel charge, often referred to as the “carbon tax” rises.

On April first, the carbon tax for gas rises by 3.3 cents a litre, and 4.01 cents for diesel.