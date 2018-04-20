Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise

It’s going to cost you more to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline is up 1.7 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.26.2 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.27.

Diesel is also up by 2.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.19.3 on the eastern mainland and $1.20.1 on Cape Breton.