Gasoline falls less than a cent a litre, diesel drops 1.7 cents in Weekly UARB Setting

For most motorists, you won’t notice much change in the price at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is down by 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.61.7 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.62.5.

Diesel is also down, falling by 1.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.92.4 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.93.2