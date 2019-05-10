Gasoline Plunges Six Cents a Litre, Diesel down 1.4 Cents

Motorists will notice a difference when their visit their favourite gas station today. The price of gasoline fell six cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 6.1 cents on Cape Breton in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board overnight. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.25.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.25.9 on Cape Breton.

The price of diesel is also down, by 1.4 cents a litre. The minimum price of diesel is now $1.23.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.24.4 on Cape Breton.