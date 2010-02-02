Girls Hockey Returns to SAERC/East Antigonish Academy

The Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre and East Antigonish Academy joined forces to ice a girls hockey team this year, the first such team for the schools in over a decade.

Lance Hawley, head coach for the combined squad, said there isn’t an official league for the area, but schools can declare they want to put together a team. This year, the teams involved include SAERC/East Antigonish, Dalbrae, and Inverness Academy/Cape Breton Highlands Academy.

Hawley said they have 12 players on the team, with 10 players from SAERC and two players from the East.

The three teams will play a home and home series with each other for regional play, With SAERC/East Antigonish taking on Dalbrae Wednesday night and Inverness Thursday evening. SAERC/East Antigonish lost to Dalbrae 4-1. Jenna Proctor scored the lone goal for SAERC/East Antigonish. Carly Freimanis had two goals for Dalbrae with singles from Carly Beaton and Makayla Nadasdi.