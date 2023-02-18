Goldboro Man Faces Firearms Charges

The Guysborough County District RCMP has laid a number of firearms charges against a man following an incident in Goldboro on Friday. Police say at around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a home on Highway 316 following a report of an unwanted man in a dwelling. While responding to the call RCMP say officers learned the man may be in possession of stolen guns, which police allege would also place him in violation of a lifetime firearms order.

Police later arrested a 59-year-old man in the home. Officers also seized rifles, a shotgun and ammunition.

Thomas Arnold Jones of Goldboro is charged with three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Three Counts of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited, Possession of a Firearm Obtained by the Commission of an Offense and three counts of Theft under $5,000.

Jones has been remanded into custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.