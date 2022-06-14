Grade 12 SAERC Students Michael Young Receives Charlie A’Court Scholarship for Excellence in Music

A grade 12 student at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury is one of four Nova Scotia pupils to receive scholarships for Excellence in Creative Arts. The recipients were announced at a ceremony in Halifax today hosted by Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan.

Michael Young received the Charlie A’Court Scholarship for Excellence in Music. It is valued at $500 and includes a mentorship with A’Court, an award-winning Nova Scotian singer-songwriter.

Four scholarships were announced for music, film and video, visual arts and performing arts. They are given to students who want to pursue post-secondary students in the creative arts.