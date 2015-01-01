Graham Kennedy named USports Coach of the Year in Women’s Soccer; 3 X-Men and 3 X-Women Soccer Players Named All-Canadians

Members of the St. FX X-Men and X-Women soccer teams were honoured by USports during national award galas last night in Sydney and Kingston, Ontario.

Graham Kennedy was named recipient of the national Coach of the Year Award in women’s soccer. It’s his first win in women’s soccer, but his second overall, as he won the national honour in men’s soccer in 2010. Kennedy becomes the first person to win national coach of the year in both men’s anbd women’s soccer. He is also the first winner of this national award at St. FX. Kennedy led his X-Women to an undefeated season and an AUS championship. The X-Women allowed just three goals all season and finished with 48 goals, second only to Ottawa in the country.

Three members of the X-Women were chosen as USports All-Canadians. Forward Amanda Smith was named a first team All-Canadian, defender Abby Steen was selected as a second team All-Canadian, while midfielder Cheyenne Bower was chosen to the All-Rookie team.

Three X-Men soccer players were also picked as All-Canadians. Striker Kyle Cordeiro is a first team All-Canadian, midfielder Logan Rieck is a second team All-Canadian and midfielder Isaac VanWychen was named to the All-Rookie Team.