Grocery Rebate going out in July

It’s becoming clearer when Canadians eligible for the Grocery Rebate will receive their money. The one-time payment will be coming this summer. Bill C-46 , the Cost of Living Act, which allows the rebate, received Royal Assent, last week. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says his office has been getting a number of calls from constituents seeking clarity.

Fraser says you don’t have to apply for the Grocery Rebate, if you receive the GST rebate, it will be automatically deposited into your bank account. It is believed the Grocery Rebate will reach more than 11 million Canadians