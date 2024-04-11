Guysborough County District RCMP Investigating Suspicious House Fire in Halfway Cove

The Guysborough County District RCMP is investigating a fire at a vacant home on Highway 16 at Halfway Cove. The fire was reported to police and local firefighters around 11 a.m. last Thursday.
Police say based on information and evidence gathered at the home, the blaze has been deemed suspicious.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is also assisting the RCMP in its investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Guysborough District RCMP at 902-533-3801. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.