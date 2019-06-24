Guysborough Journal celebrates 25th year of Publishing

A local newspaper is celebrating a special anniversary this year.

Helen Murphy, editor and co-owner of the Guysborough Journal, said the publication reached its 25th year in business this month. The paper covers Guysborough county and the Sheet Harbour area. Murphy described the communities therein as resilient, where residents contribute to what she described as an excellent quality of life in the area.

With the newsprint business shrinking and consolidating across the board, Murphy said it’s always been tough keeping a newspaper going in the area.

As for how things have changed over the years, Murphy remembers the paper covering the star-up of the Sable offshore project 20 years ago. Now they are writing about Sable closing up and what it means for the community.

Murphy said she and her husband are grateful to residents and readers for helping to keep community journalism alive locally, adding they want to stay on the job for a long time to come.