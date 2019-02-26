Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department to close Temporarily this Week

The Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed for much of this week.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the emergency department will be closed from 8 this morning until Saturday morning at 8. There are no physicians available to cover the shifts.

If you have an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167