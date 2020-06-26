Guysborough Warden says Municipality is doing What it Can to Get Through Pandemic

Guysborough’s warden says the municipality’s bottom line remains a work in progress.

Municipality of the District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said they set their budget prior to the COVID pandemic. Pitts said they have a fair amount of money in reserve, adding they will do what they can to get through this. Pitts said staff exercised due diligence in regards to municipal operations.

As part of the municipality’s COVID-19 protocol, the municipality’s staff recently started using a four-day work week with adjusted hours. Half are working Monday to Thursday with Friday off, and the rest are working Tuesday to Friday with Monday off.