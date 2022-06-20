Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Gypsum Mine Trail Volunteers raise $30,000 to allow expansion of Parking Lot

This entry was posted in News on .

A popular tourist destination in the Cheticamp area has reached a significant goal.  The Gypsum

On the Gypsum Mine Trail. (From Gypsum Mine Trail’s Facebook page)

Mine Trail welcomes thousands of visitors a year, an attraction run entirely by volunteers. One of the volunteers, Andre Bourgeois, says they were able to raise $30,000; enough to purchase additional land to expand the parking lot.  Bourgeois says that work will likely happen later this year.

Bourgeois says volunteers are deeply touched by the community support in fundraising, including visitors, local organizations and several large donations from prominent businesses in the area.

The multipurpose trail is the second busiest outdoor destination on Cape Breton Island, after the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park