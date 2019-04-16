Hawthorne-Main Street Intersection Upgrade in Antigonish to begin in May

With work on the Hawthorne and Main Street intersection upgrades set to begin next month, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said they are still looking at having the work completed by the end of June.

Boucher said everything is ordered and they are looking at delivery times. She said the work is set to begin in early may and wrap up in time for the annual Highland Games. With that, Boucher said challenges like inclement weather could arise.

The Town Council awarded the contract for the upgrade work to B.D. Clifton Contracting at a price tag of $560,115 plus tax. The project is set to include new traffic lights; lane widening that will accommodate tractor-trailers; service upgrades, including a new fire hydrant in front of Whidden’s Campground; a new traffic island; new sidewalk; shorter cross-walks; raised curb work; and asphalt servicing.