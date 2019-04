Organizers of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival announced Suzanne Vega, DonovanWoods and Jeremy Dutcher as the headliners for the 23rd edition of popular event.

Joining the headliners will be popular Maritime artists Dave Gunning, Bruce Guthro, Rose Cousins, and JP Cormier. Up and coming artists include Rachel Beck, T. Thomason, and Hello Delaware.

This year’s roster includes a number of Manitoba artists including The Small Glories, Joey Landreth, and Madeline Roger.

The Stan Rogers Folk Festival will run from July 25 to July 28 in Canso.