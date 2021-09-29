Heartland Tour Recognizes Pictou County as the Most Active County in Nova Scotia

Pictou County is Nova Scotia’s most active county.

The recognition will be formally marked with a presentation Saturday to the Pictou County Trails Association by the President of the Heartland Tour, Dr. Nicholas Giacomantonio. The presentation also includes an award of $2,500. The Heartland Tour is a province-wide public awareness initiative of the Cardiac Cycling Society of Nova Scotia. It encourages Nova Scotians to become more physically active in their daily lives.

Pictou County had the largest rate of participation in the 2021 Heartland Tour. Like last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Heartland Tour was virtual, as participants kept track of their activity over a three week period in July

Saturday’s presentation will take place during the Pictou County Trails Association’s Fall Hike Festival at a Hiker’s Lunch at 12:30 at Smith Rock Chalets and Lodge in Scotsburn. There will be also four guided hikes during the event.