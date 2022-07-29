Hector Arena to get a new Refrigeration Plant

The Hector Arena in the town of Pictou will soon be getting a new refrigeration plant.

Arena manager Ron Clarke says the new plant will replace an ageing unit that is almost 50 years old

The new plant is being built by Berg, a company based in Ontario. Clarke expects the new pre-assembled plant will arrive mid to late August.

Clarke says the transition to removing the old plant and installing the new one shouldn’t be too long.

The total cost of the unit is $476,000. Funding for the plant is coming from all three levels of government.