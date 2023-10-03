Helping the Helpers, an Education and an Awareness Day for First Responders Suffering from PTSD set for October 28th

The 9th edition of Helping the Helpers is set for later this month.

Organizer John Garth MacDonald described the event as an awareness and education day for first responders who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder. He said part of the goal of the day is to help end the stigma associated with mental health illness and injury.

The day-long event will include a series of featured speakers, including a spouses panel discussion, the Worker`s Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, children of first responders, and first responders themselves. MacDonald said it is also open to all front-line professionals, family members, peers, and the community as a whole.

MacDonald said organizers are grateful for the community support they received over the years.

Registration for the October 28th event is open now. For more information visit helpingthehelpers.ca, phone 902-422-1886 or email helpingthehelpers@agendamanagers.com

The event is sponsored by the Worker’s Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, Tema Foundation, and 989xfm.