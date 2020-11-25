Hockey Nova Scotia announces updated COVID-19 Restrictions

Earlier today, Hockey Nova Scotia issued an update on its new COVID-related restrictions.

While a number of organizations in the Halifax Regional Municipality are shut down, at least for the moment, players living outside western and central HRM are allowed to continue to play with some exceptions and restrictions.

For instance, players in a health zone are allowed to continue playing within the same health zone. Players who live in one health zone are not allowed to play for a team in a different health zone.

Hockey Nova Scotia president Arnie Farrell said they will work with leagues and scheduling bodies to see how things can operate under the new restrictions and provide a breakdown of each health zone’s hockey associations later in the week.

The restrictions also apply to coaches and officials.