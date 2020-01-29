Hockey’s Jamie Johnson and Basketball’s Azaro Roker named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The StFX athletes of the week are in.

The StFX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey goaltender Jamie Johnson Johnson, a

first year Human Kinetics student from Victoria, BC earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. Jamie had 13 saves in a 6-0 win over MtA Tuesday, then followed up with a 2-0 shutout win Friday over U SPORTS No. 3 ranked UPEI. She had 22 saves and earned player of the game honours. On Saturday, Jamie backstopped the X-Women to a 3-1 win over U SPORTS No. 2 ranked SMU, posting 31 saves and earning second star honours.

X-Men basketball forward Azaro Roker is the StFX Male

Athlete of the Week. Roker, a fourth year Arts student from Nassau, Bahamas, had two strong double-double games for the X-Men over the weekend. In Friday’s loss to UPEI, Azaro scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds. He followed up Saturday night with 13 points and 14 rebounds in StFX’s 85-76 win over the same UPEI team as the X-Men maintained third place in the AUS standings