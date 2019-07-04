Hot Couple of Days Lie Ahead

After a cool spring and early start to the summer, get prepared for some heat. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia including Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties, saying much warmer temperatures will move across the province today and tomorrow. Maxiumum temperatures of 30 degrees or more are expected over inland areas Friday and humidex values near 35 are possible. Minimum temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will be 16 to 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.

It will be a bit cooler on Saturday, but humidity values will remain high. Temperatures along coastal communities will be cooler because of a onshore breezes.