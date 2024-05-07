Husband and Wife team receive honorary degress from STFX

Over the weekend, STFX University conferred honorary degrees to Christine Schwarzman and Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Christine began her career in media before receiving her law degree, after which she specialized in intellectual-property asset management.

The founder and CEO of IP Network, Christine also serves as Trustee of the Inner-City Scholarship Fund. As well, she serves on the Board of Venetian Heritage, and is a member of the New York State Bar Association. A lifelong theater lover, she is president of No Guarantees, a theatrical company that she created in 2017, and which has produced or co-produced over 35 shows and won four Tony Awards.

As for Stephen, he is chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms.

He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Business Roundtable, and International Business Council of the WEF. He was named one of Barron’s “World’s Best CEO’s” in 2019; one of Forbes’ Top 50 “World’s Most Powerful People” in 2018; Forbes’ most influential person in finance in 2016; and one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” in 2007.

Christine said it was an honour and a pleasure to attend the event, noting she was humbled by the spirit she felt at the university at the event and the previous few days.

She said no one embodied that spirit better than STFX alum and former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, whom she said encouraged Stephen and Christine to attend the convocation.

Stephen spoke of Mulroney’s many accomplishments, including his work as a lawyer, politician, business advisor, and his role in fighting against apartheid and freeing Nelson Mandela.

Stephen said he was at the convocation because of Mulroney, noting he was lucky to call Mulroney his friend.