Iain Rankin Chosen Nova Scotia Liberal Leader

Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin has been chosen leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Rankin won on the second ballot at Saturday’s virtual Liberal Leadership Convention beating out Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Labi Kousoulis on the second ballot. Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey finished third on the first ballot and was dropped from second ballot voting.

Rankin, the Premier designate, says a key focus will be managing the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Rankin says the spirit Nova Scotians have displayed over the past year gives him confidence the province will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

More than 81-hundred party delegates were registered to choose a leader.