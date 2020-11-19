Icy Roads a Contributing Factor in A Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police say three people were injured in a single vehicle crash on the

Trenton Connector in Trenton on Wednesday evening. Police say at around 6:10 p-m, officers, EHS and Trenton Fire Department personnel were called to the collision. The driver of a 2008 Ford Ranger lost control of the vehicle and flipped over on its side. Police say roads were icy at the time. The truck sustained major damage. The road was closed in both directions for over an hour.

All three people in the truck, two men and a woman sustained minor injuries. A man and a woman were taken to the Aberdeen Hospital for further treatment.

Police continue to investigate the crash.