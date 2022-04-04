Tim Horton's Antigonish
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says number of Afghan Refugees Safely in Canada reaches Milestone; New Process Launched to Assist Ukrainian Refugees in Coming to Canada

The number of Afghan refugees in Canada hit a milestone this past week.  Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was on hand at Pearson International Airport in Toronto last Wednesday to welcome 300 Afghans to the country.   Fraser says that brings the total number of Afghan refugees safely in Canada to 10,000.

Meantime, Fraser says more than 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country since the beginning of the year.

Fraser says about two weeks ago government launched a new program that expedites  the application process and reduce barriers for entry into Canada.  Fraser says it seems to be working with more than 60,000 applications under this new system. So far, more than12,000 applications have been approved.