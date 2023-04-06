Impacts from Post-Tropical Storm on Maple Harvesters in Nova Scotia Mixed

A number of Nova Scotia`s Maple harvesters hardest hit by post tropical storm Fiona, include Antigonish, Pictou, and Colchester Counties. Nova Scotia Agriculture minister Greg Morrow notes some of the mainland producers have lost half of their stand, while others are seeing less consistent sap runs.

On the other hand, he noted he heard from maple harvesters in Cumberland County and Cape Breton who are having a great year so far.

As for the province`s response to those who experienced damage, he said the province offers business risk management programs for these kinds of situations. For some this may not be enough, which is why Morrow said the province early on allocated $19 million to help the entire agriculture sector recover. Programs are in place with funding and Morrow said the province continues to work with federal partners on other avenues moving forward.

Ultimately, Morrow said they won`t know how the season will go until it`s over but the department wants producers to know they will be there to help in any way they can.