Indoor Cannabis Cultivation and Growing Facility in Stellaton Receives Federal Approval

Stellarton. This is the third growing facility for Vancouver-based cannabis producer Zenabis Global. It's located at 114 Acadia Avenue. That site was the former home of a television manufacturing plant for Clairtone Sound and a shipping and receiving warehouse for Sears. Federal authorities have granted a license for an indoor cannabis cultivation and growing facility in

Company CEO Andrew Grieve, says the Stellarton facility is large.

Grieve says the building has the design capacity of producing more than 18-thousand kilograms of dried cannabis a year. Just over 20 people work there now, but Grieve expects that to grow to more than 200 people over the next year.