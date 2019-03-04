East Coast Credit Union
Indoor Cannabis Cultivation and Growing Facility in Stellaton Receives Federal Approval

Federal authorities have granted a license for an indoor cannabis cultivation and growing facility in Stellarton.  This is the third growing facility for Vancouver-based cannabis producer Zenabis Global.  It’s located at 114 Acadia Avenue.  That site was the former home of a television manufacturing plant for Clairtone Sound and a shipping and receiving warehouse for Sears.
Company CEO Andrew Grieve, says the Stellarton facility is large.
Grieve says the building has the design capacity of producing more than 18-thousand kilograms of dried cannabis a year.  Just over 20 people work there now, but Grieve expects that to grow to more than 200 people over the next year.