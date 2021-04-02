Inverness Council Remembers Callum MacQuarrie a Long-Time Advocate for People Living with Disabilities

A tireless volunteer and advocate for those with disabilities passed away on Wednesday evening.

During the regular monthly meeting Thursday in Port Hood, Inverness Municipal Council observed a moment of silence in honour of Callum MacQuarrie.

Warden Laurie Cranton said MacQuarrie was a member of the accessibility committee and was involved in a number of projects and fundraising activities around his community.

MacQuarrie was one of the driving forces behind the development of the Inverness Beach in 2018 as the only fully accessible beach in all of Atlantic Canada.

The Inverness Boardwalk Project, which cost in the ballpark of $360,000, entailed a number of upgrades, including upgrades to the washroom and shower facilities, modification to make parking easier, and safety measures.

It also involved the installation of ramps on the boardwalk to access the beach, as well as the inclusion of Mobi-Mats, to allow people in wheelchairs to roll directly on the sand.

Deputy Warden Bonnie MacIsaac said MacQuarrie made such a positive impact not only in the community, and the province, but right across Canada, and was example to others that there’s life after injury.