Inverness County Council discuss adding Phone and E-Voting options for Fall Municipal Election

Council for the Municipality of Inverness will discuss adding phone and e-voting during the upcoming municipal election.

During a meeting last Thursday, Inverness County Council gave first reading to a bylaw that would add e-voting and voting by phone to the options available to voters during the municipal election set for October 17. Should the by-law go thought, residents will still be able to use the standard paper ballots.

Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said they are looking at adding more accessibility, as well as add a safety measure to the voting process. She said members had expressed concern about holding an election during a pandemic but the province announced it will go ahead as scheduled.

Next month, council will host an online public hearing to discuss the potential by-law right before its regular council meeting. MacQuarrie said she understands the budget for the election is around $25,000.